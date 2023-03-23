Ponzi schemes: 3 held from New Town for duping people of over Rs 2 crore

Kolkata: The Detective Department (DD) of the Bidhannagar Police arrested five persons in past three days for allegedly duping people by making them invest in ponzi schemes in New Town.



The accused person so far have duped more than 70 people worth Rs 2.09 crore.

According to sources, the accused persons had opened a office at a shopping mall in New Town from where they used to run their fraudulent activities.

The accused persons used to allure people to invest in their company with guaranteed return of 40 per cent more money in just 31 days.

On November 2, last year, a resident of Uttarpara identified as Jawahar Lal Rakshit lodged a complaint against 10 people for alleged cheating.

Initially one person was arrested during a joint raid conducted by the DD and the cops of New Town Police Station. Later the investigation was taken over by DD and in past three days, five persons were arrested.