Pollution Control Board to set up its own lab for data analysis

Kolkata: The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has decided to set up its own laboratory in the board office itself which will be equipped with facilities of data analysis and preparation of reports related to air quality monitoring.

“Air quality is deteriorating continuously with a negative impact on human health. There is a great need for augmenting our infrastructure of air quality testing. We are taking assistance from private laboratories for tests and have been outsourcing reports from them. Now, we have decided to set up our own laboratory where following sample collection from the field, we will be able to do data analysis and prepare reports,” said Rajesh Kumar, member secretary of WBPCB. WBPCB presently has 83 manual air quality monitoring stations and another 90 stations will come up in the next six months. Data will be collected and analysed from all these manual stations.

The state environment panel on Thursday kicked off a five-day induction level training programme for 30 students newly-roped in as laboratory assistants, laboratory analysts and field assistants by the Board under NAMP (National Air Monitoring Programme).

There are already 20 such efficient students working under the NAMP programme, informed a WBPCB official.

Kumar said that the Board is developing a software for performance review where these new recruits will write about their daily work schedule. “We will be rewarding those with good performance. Work will be reviewed after three months. Anyone found to be negligent will be removed. Many are still on the waiting list and candidates will be inducted. We want everybody to work with seriousness and dedication,” added Kumar.

Kalyan Rudra, chairman of WBPCB urged the new recruits to learn how to work in air laboratories as well as water laboratories since expertise in both fields are vital.