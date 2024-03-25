Pollution control board to distribute smokeless chullahs in six districts

Kolkata: Once the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) imposed for the Lok Sabha elections is lifted, West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) will hand over smokeless challahs free-of-cost to households across villages in six districts while studying air quality improvement and health impact on the beneficiaries.



A village each in Birbhum, Murshidabad, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and Sunderbans (South 24-Parganas) will come under the ambit of this project. “The World Bank and IIT Delhi advised shifting from city-centric to air shed approach with Bengal being located at the tail end of the Indo-Gangetic plain.

This will help comprehend the sources and impacts and design adequate response rather than localised action within the administrative boundaries of urban areas,” WBPCB chairman Kalyan Rudra said. The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) will advise WBPCB on the possibility of carbon trading through this initiative. As per estimates, the board can get back

Rs 4,000 crore through carbon trading in the next 7 to 8 years. According to WBPCB, about 1.10 crore households rely on solid fuel for cooking. It will need Rs 4,000 crore to provide smokeless chullahs to these households.

“Students from one academic institution in each of these districts were roped in for help in compilation of a baseline data about households using solid fuel. This information is required for the pilot project.

The study will assess the impact of air pollution before and after switching over to smokeless chullahs,” a WBPCB official said. Solid fuel burning is a chief source of air pollution. WBPCB experts believe that in hinterland areas in Bengal, women use either coal or dry leaves, laden with cow dung as fuel for cooking and it is difficult to persuade them to switch over to LPG. The chullah or green stove that will be distributed will generate 72-90 per cent more heat than normal challah.

The carbon emission will reduce by 72-90 per cent. The same articles can be used as fuel for the green stove too.