Pollution Control Board teams up with think tank for AQI study for 6 cities in state

Kolkata: The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has partnered with a Bengaluru-based premier organisation with proven expertise in clean energy transition and clean air initiatives to develop a predictive Air Quality Index (AQI) study for six non-attainment cities in the state. “The weather office provides a seven-day advance climate forecast. Similarly, we will predict AQI levels for the next seven days and make this data available through our Paribesh App. If all goes according to plan, the advanced AQI forecast will be launched this winter season when air quality typically worsens,” said a WBPCB official.

The official added that the Centre for Science Technology and Policy (CSTEP), one of India’s leading think tanks, is working on this initiative. CSTEP specialises in addressing major national challenges using emerging technologies, artificial intelligence and rigorous data analysis.

“Once the predictive AQI is ready, we will alert key stakeholders such as the transport department, housing societies, corporations and municipalities so they can take proactive measures to tackle air quality issues,” the official said.

Open biomass burning, which peaks during winter, remains a significant contributor to air pollution in Bengal. WBPCB data for 2024-25 shows 26,748 incidents of open biomass burning in the state, with crop residue burning accounting for 19,721 cases. Additionally, there were 6,137 forest fires, 873 fires in coal mining areas and 17 fires at dumpsites.

Kolkata, Howrah, Barrackpore, Asansol, Durgapur and Haldia are listed among the non-attainment cities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), which includes 135 cities nationwide identified based on five consecutive years of high PM10 concentrations. Launched in 2019, NCAP aims for a 40 per cent reduction in PM10 levels in these cities by 2026.

Significant improvements have been recorded: PM10 in Kolkata dropped from 147 in 2017 to 94 in 2023-24, and Howrah’s from 139 to 111. Haldia stands out with PM2.5 levels falling to 38, below the permissible standard of 40, making it one of ten Indian cities with notable air quality improvement. Durgapur’s PM10 declined from 150 to 106, while Asansol saw a reduction from 147 to 108.