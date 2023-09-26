Pollution Control Board issues closure orders to three units for violation of norms

Kolkata: The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (PCB) has recently issued closure orders to three units for violation of pollution norms. Two of these units — M/S Balaji Industries and M/S Balaji Moulder — are located at the same address under Liluah Police Station area in Howrah while the third — M/S Shree Satya Steel and Power Limited — is situated at village Dewandighi under Burdwan Sadar Police Station in East Burdwan district.



M/S Balaji Industries deals with manufacturing intermediate product (plastic rolls) for making banned plastic bags with a thickness of plastic rolls being 20 micron. About 1,200 kg of products (intermediate product for manufacturing banned carry bags) were found to be stored in the unit during inspection. Police from the Liluah Police Station seized the banned plastic product as it was found to have not obtained consent to operate from the state Board and failed to produce plastic registration certificate.

M/S Balaji Moulder is engaged in manufacturing of waste plastic dana (seed) from waste plastic using injection moulding machine. This waste plastic dana is used as raw material in M/s Balaji Industries. The unit failed to produce both, consent to establish and the consent to operate nod from the Board.

The two units were called for a hearing on August 28 at the head office of the state Board where they were directed to submit the name and address of the suppliers whom they supplied their intermediate product within 15 days. The state PCB will consider opening the units after they take necessary corrective measures and obtain consent to establish and operate certificates.

M/S Shree Satya Steel and Power Limited is engaged in the production of ingots/ billets. On the basis of a complaint by an individual regarding air pollution caused by the industrial unit, the Board made an inspection and found that it has installed induction furnaces without obtaining environmental clearance and the consent to establish. The greenery of the factory premises was also found to be inadequate.

While visiting other units in the nearby area, very high fugitive emissions from the work shed of the unit was noticed by the Board officials. The unit was called for hearing on August 22 and the authorities failed to provide any satisfactory answer to the gross violation of environmental norms.

Necessary directions have been given to the police for action against the unit while the Environmental Engineer of Durgapur Regional Office of the Boars was asked to take necessary steps for proper execution of the closure order.