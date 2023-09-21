Pollution Control Board inaugurates 15th air quality monitoring station

West Bengal Pollution Control Board on Wednesday inaugurated its 15th Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station at Latbagan, Barrackpore. Kalyan Rudra, Chairman, WBPCB, Rajesh Kumar, Member Secretary of WBPCB and other senior officials of the Board were present at the e campus of Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy (SVSPA) where the programme was held. Barrackpore is one of the seven non-attainment cities in Bengal.