Pollution Control Board identifies means to produce alternatives

Kolkata: The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has already completed inventorisation of plastic waste in 15 districts in Bengal and identified means for manufacturing of alternatives to single-use plastic carry bags, less than 120 micron, which is banned following a notification of April 2022.



“We have completed inventorisation of plastic waste in 15 districts and work for the rest is ongoing. We have already granted registration to 150 producers, 1121 importers, 27 brand owners and 14 recyclers through centralised EPR (Extended Producers’ Responsibility) so that compostable carry bags and other items are manufactured and available in the state as an alternative,” Ghulam Rabbani, state Environment minister said.

Following the notification prohibiting production, distribution, sales and use of single-use plastic items within Bengal, the state has issued a total ban on it in all ecologically sensitive areas like major tourist places, hill areas and the Sunderbans.

The state government has formed a task force under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary involving all concerned departments on plastic waste management. “We have been organizing several awareness and training programmes regularly with the assistance of premium institutions involving all stakeholders- producer, importer, brand owners, recyclers,” he said.

WBPCB has widely advertised the various articles of plastics that are under the purview of the ban.

The thinner plastic bags, which are difficult to recycle and reuse, are choking the drainage systems, making river beds and sea beds dead zones and entering the food chain.

A joint study by the WBPCB and Jadavpur University has pointed out that 1680 metric tonnes of plastic are produced in the state daily while the total amount of solid waste generated daily is 13850 metric tonnes.