Pollution control board chairman warns against light emitting crackers

Kolkata: West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) chairman Kalyan Rudra opined that light emitting firecrackers are more dangerous than sound crackers as they have heavy metals as components which are detrimental for the ecosystem.

“After restrictions were imposed on sound crackers, a section of people shifted to bursting of light emitting crackers. However, these light crackers have components, in most cases heavy metals, that are more dangerous and harmful for the ecosystem,” Rudra said while addressing a workshop of air quality management during Kali Puja in presence of 150 students from different schools in the city

and its suburbs. According to Rudra, in certain firecrackers, popularly known as ‘Tubri’, aluminium is used for white colour effect that affects human health. The use of lead in certain light crackers affects the nervous system while sodium affects skin. Zinc may cause vomiting.

“These crackers burst in the sky and the particulate matter gets mixed with the ambient air. These chemicals combine to affect the central nervous system, heart, lungs and can ultimately lead to cancer. The animal kingdom too is affected because of this pollution,”

he added. Rudra said there is a decibel limit for ambient noise in four zones in a city – industrial, commercial, residential and silence. However, sound crackers emit an impulse noise due to sudden bursting which is harmful. “Sudden high sound can even lead to deafness,”

he warned. He appealed to all to stay away from bursting any crackers that may turn the festival of lights into a festival of pollution. “If you cannot resist the temptation of bursting crackers, use only green crackers as they cause 30 per cent less pollution. Stick to the two-hour window of 8 pm to 10 pm on the day of Kali Puja and Diwali for bursting green crackers.

This will curb pollution to a reasonable extent,” he maintained. Rudra urged the students and the teachers to take up the responsibility of awareness at the community level about the harmful effect of both sound and light crackers.

The WBPCB later held a meeting with the housing societies in presence of police authority to discuss the implementation of the orders of the Calcutta High Court and orders of the pollution board regarding green firecrackers.