Pollution: Cleaning campaign launched to revive Kaljani River

Alipurduar: The Kaljani River, a lifeline for Alipurduar district town, is grappling with pollution issues. Undeterred by the severe winter, a group of children, along with a voluntary organisation from the district, conducted a river cleaning campaign on Sunday from 12 noon to 2 pm, protesting against contamination.



Taking their initiative further, members of the voluntary organisation filed an FIR at the Alipurduar Police Station, seeking the application of Section 133 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Originating from Bhutan and merging into the Brahmaputra River in Assam, the Kaljani River, flowing through the western side of Alipurduar town, has reportedly almost dried up due to city pollution. Despite services provided by the Alipurduar Municipality, some individuals in the city irresponsibly dispose of waste into the Kaljani River, causing the riverbed to fill up for geographical reasons. A children’s group using a field by the river for sports in Ward 15 of Alipurduar Municipality noticed the pollution and raised their concerns, leading to the initiation of the river cleaning campaign in Alipurduar on Sunday, led by the voluntary organisation.

Riya Mohant, a class 11 student participating in the river cleaning movement, stated: “Throughout the year, during our field practices, we witness a certain group indiscriminately disposing of city waste into Kaljani. In consideration of the future, we protested, and we are committed to cleaning the river every time waste is thrown.”

Ratul Biswas, a member of the voluntary organisation, stated: “Children in the area have been complaining to us about this issue. This is the first time we have approached the police and filed an FIR to save Kaljani. Subsequently, FIRs will be filed individually with evidence. Our movement will persist to raise awareness and sensitise people.”

On Sunday, approximately 50-60 children from Ward 15 of Alipurduar municipal area, along with workers from the voluntary organisation, submitted a written complaint at the Alipurduar Police Station. They then marched through the city, wearing placards around their necks.