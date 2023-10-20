Pollution Board allows max noise level of 125 dB

Kolkata: The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has allowed sound-emitting green firecrackers upto a maximum noise level of 125 decibel in the state, in conformity with the national norm.



The sound limit of firecrackers in the state was 90 decibel (db) for many years now.

“….noise level limits for the sound emitting green firecrackers shall be within 125 db and the light emitting green firecrackers shall be within 90 db measured at a distance of 4 meters from the point of bursting as per formulation of CSIR-NEERI,” an order issued by Member Secretary of WBPCB Rajesh Kumar reads.

Since 1999, the permissible noise level for firecrackers across the country, except Bengal, was 125 decibel (measured 4m from the source of the sound). In Bengal, the limit had been 90 decibel (measured 5m from the source).

The order clarifies that there shall be a complete ban on the sale and bursting of any other firecrackers apart from the green ones. There will be a two-hour window from 8 pm to 10 pm on the night of Deepawali, 6 am to 8 am (two hours) on Chaath Puja and 35 minutes from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am during Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

“All boxes and packets of green firecrackers should mandatorily have a verifiable QR code to ascertain the veracity of the same by law enforcement agencies and other users,” states the order.

During the MSME synergy of the South 24-Parganas district in February this year, Speaker Biman Banerjee extended support to the long-standing demand of the firecracker industry to increase the sound limit in the state from 90 db to 125 db so that there is a parity with the national standard.

“ We are happy that the state PCB has acknowledged our demand. In other states in the country, the limit is 125 db while in Bengal it was 90 db. It will enhance the business prospects of those associated with this industry,” Sukdev Naskar of Pradesh Atasbazi Byabsayee Samiti said.