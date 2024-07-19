Polls over, civic works begin in Jalpaiguri Sadar Block

Jalpaiguri: After the Lok Sabha elections, the Jalpaiguri Sadar Block BDO initiated civic service work in various Gram Panchayat areas. Funds from the Fifteenth and Fifth Finance Commissions are being utilised for projects, including road construction, river bridges and provision of drinking water. These works have already



commenced following tender work orders.

The Jalpaiguri Sadar Block, extending from West Berubari to Belakoba in Jalpaiguri District, comprises 14 Gram Panchayats with over 350,000 residents. Many areas have long-standing complaints about inadequate services such as roads and drinking water. Due to election restrictions, these issues couldn’t be addressed earlier, but work has now started promptly post-elections.

Binay Kumar Roy, president of the Jalpaiguri Sadar Panchayat Samiti, stated: “Regarding civic services, we receive information about the issues from local Panchayat Pradhans and members who also submit demands. Panchayat Samiti members then visit the areas and gather input from local residents. Work decisions are made through discussions in the Action Plan. The current projects are part of the 2024-25 Action Plan.”

According to block office sources, the projects are funded with Rs 1.41 crore from the 15th Finance Commission and Rs 80 lakh from the 5th Finance Commission.

Key projects include a Rs 55 lakh bridge over the Yamuna River in the Dhologram area of Kharija Berubari Gram Panchayat, a new BDO office building costing Rs 26 lakh and several road constructions: a 150-meter paver block road in Baropatiya Gram Panchayat (Rs 5 lakh), a 350-meter road in Jamadar Para (Rs 10 lakh) and a 250-meter road in Bahadur Gram Panchayat.

Additionally, a Hymas Light Tower will be installed in Pahar Pur Gram Panchayat for Rs 6 lakh and an open stage will be constructed at the Patkata Gram Panchayat Mela ground for Rs 5 lakh. The work also includes installing multiple hut sheds and solar-powered water purifiers.

Sadar BDO Mihir Karmakar explained that the Panchayat Samiti proposes the projects and the BDO office executes them.