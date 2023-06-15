Polls: Cops step up vigil along border

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar district police are maintaining strict vigilance along the Assam-Bengal state border owing to the upcoming Panchayat elections.



To ensure the smooth conduct of the polls, the district police are stressing thorough naka-checking and search operations in Pakriguri, which borders Assam and Bengal. Each and every vehicle entering from or going to Assam is being searched by the police.

Samreen Halder, the DSP Headquarters of Alipurduar, stated: “The model code of conduct is in place and as a result, security has been strengthened at Pakri Gudi check post, one of our crucial checkpoints along the Assam-Bengal border. These naka check points were already there but their presence has been bolstered to prevent any illegal items from entering the state from Assam, to maintain peace, law and order during the Panchayat polls.”