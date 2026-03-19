Polls: ‘Abar Jitbe Bangla’ evolves into TMC’s primary political rallying cry

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) ‘Abar Jitbe Bangla’ (Bengal will win again) slogan, unveiled in January this year, has steadily transformed into a powerful political rallying cry, anchoring the party’s narrative of ‘Bengali asmita’ at a time of heightened political tensions with Assembly polls already being announced.



Emerging in the backdrop of the SIR and allegations of harassment and distress faced by migrant workers from Bengal in other states, the slogan is poised to be one of the ruling party’s most potent campaign weapons in the crucial month ahead.

As the political temperature continues to soar and the electoral battlefield gets increasingly charged, with several Trinamool candidates already fanning out across constituencies, the slogan’s resonance is no longer confined to rallies and speeches.

Its digital amplification has surged dramatically, saturating social media platforms and party outreach networks, signalling a calibrated and aggressive push to shape the narrative in the run-up to the polls.

‘Abar Jitbe Bangla’, believed to be the campaign’s primary anthem during the election, already crossed 11.8 crore views on social platforms, indicating a massive digital reach of the ruling party.

Ever since the SIR was being implemented in the state and incidents of torture on migrant workers from Bengal in other states were being reported, Trinamool Congress successfully shifted the political rhetoric towards regional pride. It also started pointing out that external incidents of attacks on Bengali migrant workers were impacting the Bengali diaspora.

The ruling party also carried out massive movements against the “hasty” implementation of SIR and the mass deletion of voters. The party supremo, Mamata Banerjee, took the SIR battle to the Supreme Court. She also conducted a sit-in demonstration at Metro Channel against the mass deletion.

Trinamool during the 2021 Assembly elections had launched “Bangla nijer meyekei chay (Bengal wants its own daughter)” — projecting Mamata Banerjee as chief minister for the third time.

Party national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee had introduced the same slogan at Nagrakata in north Bengal to evoke Bengal’s sentiments for its daughter. Abhishek had added a catchline to it, “bahiragatader dao biday (bid farewell to outsiders)”, to add punch to his party slogan.

This time around, Abhishek, in January 2026, called another eye-catching slogan ‘Abar Jitbe Bangla’, emphasising Bengal and Bengali sentiment. Now he has also strategically used the “Abar Jitbe Bangla” initiative to mobilise the party workers at the grassroots level.