Polling teams trek through Buxa Hills for LS elections

Alipurduar: After trekking for almost three hours, about 40 polling personnel of three polling teams reached their polling stations situated approximately 2,600 to 3,000 feet above sea level to conduct the 18th Parliamentary elections in three booths of Buxa Hills of Alipurduar on Friday.



Buxa, situated at a height of 2,600 feet above sea level, is home to 13 small and big villages, with about 1,500 voters. Remarkably, there are no roads on this hill and traveling from one village to another takes around two hours on foot along a rugged mountain path. Polling stations were set up at Chunabhati Finish Mission Primary School for Chunavati residents and Adma FVP School for others.

Buxa Duar BFP School hosted voters from Sadar Bazar, Buxa Fort and more.

These three booths situated at Buxa Hill face the challenge of no mobile communication. To address this issue, the Election Commission (EC) deployed satellite phones for communication with these centres. Due to unexpected rain in this region, the Election Commission has provided waterproof and extra protective backpacks for carrying VVPATs, EVMs, control units and ballot units. Three polling teams, including presiding officers, polling staff, security personnel and camera teams, had to trek a minimum of three kilometres and a maximum of eight kilometers to reach their designated polling stations.

Approximately 20 porters assisted the teams in reaching their respective destinations by carrying the election kits. They trekked through dense forest areas, winding up and down the hilly terrain, despite the unexpected rain.

Nirmal Sarkar, the first polling officer of booth Buxar Duar BFP School, stated: “I have served in several elections in Kalchini but this is my first time going as a polling officer at Buxa. I was eagerly waiting for this adventurous opportunity. I am very excited. I know there is no mobile connectivity, so I reassured my family that there’s nothing to worry about; I will be in touch after the poll finishes.

We were provided with a special satellite phone, waterproof backpacks and sticks by the Election Commission. There are 780 voters at my booth and I hope the voting process will be completed smoothly.”