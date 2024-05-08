Polling percentage stood at 73.30% at 5 pm in North Malda

Malda: Except for some sporadic incidents, polls passed off by at large peacefully in the North Malda Lok Sabha constituency. Polling percentage stood at 73.30 per cent at 5 pm.



Danesh Shaikh, aged 50 years of Chilapara area in Malatipur Assembly died on his way home after casting his vote. Shaikh suddenly fell ill immediately after leaving the polling station and collapsed on the ground. The family members rushed him to the hospital but the doctor on duty declared him dead.

Around 19 complaints regarding EVMs were raised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) before 8 am. TMC candidate Prasun Banerjee alleged that flags, posters of BJP were not removed from booth no 18 of Old Malda Block.

The voters of Radhakantapur Primary School booth of Mangalpura Gram Panchayat (GP)in Habibpur Block refused to cast their votes and began to demonstrate demanding a bridge. The concerned officials reached the spot and tried to get the voters back to polling. Later very few voters cast their votes in the booth. Crude bombs were also hurled in the Batna area of Chandmoni II GP in Ratua I Block by unknown miscreants. Complaints of restricting voters to go to booths were also raised in various areas of Sonajhuri of Bhabuk GP. The constituency is witnessing a triangular fight between the TMC, BJP and the Congress.

Prasun Banerjee, TMC candidate, said: “We filed many complaints with the ECI wherever we noticed any anomalies. The public mandate is clearly in favour of us.” Khagen Murmu, BJP candidate from the seat, said: “TMC has been trying from the beginning to create a terror filled atmosphere and the candidate himself threatened BJP workers. He also tried to restrict central forces. People voted for BJP spontaneously. “

Mostaque Alam, Congress candidate stated: “People voted for Congress with free hearts. Neither TMC nor BJP can stop us from winning this seat.”

The North Malda Parliamentary constituency includes 7 Assembly segments. A total of 18,58,116 voters have been enrolled to exercise their democratic right in 1812 polling stations, including 33 fully managed by females. The ECI has labelled 860 as sensitive among these and deployed 70 companies of Central Forces for a smooth poll process.