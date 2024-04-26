Polling percentage recorded at 73.64% till 6:30 pm in Darj

Darjeeling: Polls passed off peacefully in the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. Polling percentage recorded at 6:30 pm was 73.64 per cent.



Resolution of the Gorkha political impasse and the inclusion of the 11 Gorkha sub-communities in the Scheduled Tribe list along with issues, including drinking water, road connectivity, health care service, unemployment found prominence. “The government has to ensure adequate water supply to the households in the Hills. At present we are getting water once in two to three days. Along with this peace, development and addressing the unemployment issue should find priority,” stated Santosh Sharma of Gumbahatta, Kalimpong. Raju Bista, the BJP candidate and the sitting MP, alleged: “In about 54 booths in Chopra, Trinamool workers were intimidating voters with guns. Why aren’t the Central Forces using the guns they have? I have appealed for re-poll in those 54 booths in Chopra.”

Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri strongly condemned his words and said: “BJP is trying to win elections by shedding blood whereas we want peaceful elections. These words are provocational.” Raju Bista faced protest by Trinamool Congress workers when he entered ward number 28, Tikiyapara area. He also faced protests in Phansidewa when electors raised “go back” slogans. “We had ensured his victory by a huge margin but he did not show his face in the past 5 years. Why has he come now?” questioned a voter. There was scuffle between TMC and BJP supporters at Hindi School on SF Road in Siliguri in the evening when Raju Bista arrived in the area.

Pushpa Sharma, a voter found that her vote had already been cast at the Kedarnath School in Bagdogra when she had gone to vote. “People voted in a festive mode. This has always been the culture of the constituency. We are hopeful of a win,” stated TMC leader Gautam Deb.“Vote and election campaign were peaceful with not a single FIR filed in the Hills. However, there have been incidents of BJP leaders caught with unaccounted cash. BJP wants to win elections with cash. They don’t have any organisation and could not even field agents in many booths,” stated Anit Thapa, president, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, an ally of the TMC. “Election has been going on peacefully in Darjeeling constituency however the TMC tried to threaten people. We are sure that people have voted for us and once again I will be the MP of Darjeeling LS constituency,” stated Raju Bista.

“Votes were dismal. There was no enthusiasm at all. Politicians cutting across party lines need to address this. However, polls passed off peacefully,” added Ajoy Edwards, president, Hamro Party that has been supporting Munish Tamang.

The BJP had bagged the Darjeeling Parliamentary seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019. In 2019 Bista had bagged a landslide victory defeating Amar Singh Rai of TMC by a record 413443 votes. The total number of voters are 1765744 in the constituency. Out of this, 704587 voters are in the Hill segments and 1061157 in the segments located in the plains. It was a triangular fight this time between the Gopal Lama of the TMC; Raju Bista of BJP and Munish Tamang backed by the Left Front-Congress combine (INDIA bloc), feel political observers.