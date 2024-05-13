Polling largely peaceful in Bengal, turnout stands at over 75%

Kolkata: The fourth phase of polls saw a voter turnout of over 75 per cent till 5 pm and the elections were held peacefully across the state, said the Election Commission on Monday.



The overall voting percentage till 5 pm was 75.66 per cent with Bolpur having 77.77 per cent voting — the highest among the eight Parliamentary constituencies (PCs ) that went for polls.

Ranaghat witnessed 77.46 per cent voting while Burdwan East saw 77.36 per cent polling. Berhampore registered a voting percentage of 75.36, Krishnanagar 77.29, Burdwan-Durgapur 75.02, Birbhum 75.45 and Asansol 69.43 — the lowest among the eight PCs.

“About 1705 complaints have been lodged with us by different political parties. About 69 persons have been arrested for violation of law and order during the polls. 58 arrests have been made in East Burdwan, 5 in Asansol, 5 in Ranaghat and 1 in Birbhum,” a senior official in the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office said.

As many as 75 candidates, including 16 women, were in the fray in the fourth phase polls. The total number of polling personnel who were involved in Monday’s polls was 74,434 while the total micro observers was 1035. The poll panel had deployed 596 companies of Central forces during the fourth phase out of which 579 companies were designated for overseeing 15,507 booths involved in the polls.

A total of 1,45,30,017 voters — 73,84,356 men, 71,45,379 women and 282 third-genders — are eligible to exercise their franchise in 15,507 polling stations on Monday.