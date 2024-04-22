Polling for elderly from home begins in Raiganj

Raiganj: Election officials along with CAPF have started visiting houses of voters who have completed 85 years of age or are physically challenged in the Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency for providing an opportunity to cast their votes from the comforts of their homes.



Since Monday morning, the election workers were seen visiting the houses of such voters with ballot boxes in different wards of Raiganj Municipality for conducting polls.

It is reported that there are a total 14,967 voters who have completed 85 years of age in the seven Assembly segments of Raiganj Parliamentary constituency. About 6,095 are male members and 8,872 are females. In Raiganj Assembly constituency, this number is 1,553. About 620 of them are males and 933 are females. It was noted that most of the voters who have crossed 85 years are mostly sick and feeble and it is a difficult task to take them to polling stations to cast their vote.Rabindranath Goswami of Raiganj said: “I cast my vote in a secret ballot from my home. Being sick it would not be possible for me to visit the polling station that too in this hot weather. I thank the district election officials who made arrangements for people like us to cast our vote from home.”

SD Sherpa, OC Election, North Dinajpur district said: “Our election teams accompanied by Central Forces are visiting different places and are providing opportunities to elderly persons to cast their vote.”