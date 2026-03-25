Poll webcasting planned across Alipurduar amid network issues

Alipurduar: The Election Commission’s directive mandating 100 per cent webcasting across all polling stations has emerged as a major logistical challenge for the Alipurduar district administration, where poor internet connectivity continues to affect several remote areas.



According to official sources, as many as 53 polling stations in the district—largely located in hilly and forested regions—are facing connectivity issues, raising concerns over the seamless implementation of the webcasting process.

Webcasting, which involves installing cameras at every polling booth to enable real-time monitoring by the Election Commission, will be conducted across polling stations in five states during the upcoming elections. These cameras are primarily dependent on mobile network connectivity, making network availability crucial for execution.

The situation is particularly critical in the Kalchini Assembly Constituency, where several booths lack even basic mobile network coverage. Areas within the Buxa Tiger Reserve and the Buxa hills are among the worst affected. Of the 53 problematic polling stations in the district, 22 are located in Kalchini alone, including three in the remote Buxa hills.

Other affected constituencies include Kumargram with 13 polling stations facing connectivity issues, Madarihat with 12, and Falakata with six.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, authorities had deployed satellite phones to maintain communication with polling personnel in such remote locations. However, the introduction of mandatory webcasting this year has added a new layer of complexity for the district election machinery.

In an effort to address the issue, District Election Officer and District Magistrate Mayuri Vasu on Tuesday convened a meeting with representatives of various telecom service providers at the district administrative headquarters, Dooars Kanya.

“We are working to ensure 100 per cent webcasting in line with the Election Commission’s guidelines. Network providers have been given a list of all polling stations and asked to submit reports within two days detailing connectivity availability and signal strength,” Vasu said. She added that necessary steps would be taken based on the findings to improve network coverage in deficient areas. “We expect the number of problematic booths to come down, as connectivity has already improved in several locations,” she noted.

The administration remains hopeful that coordinated efforts with telecom operators will help bridge the connectivity gap before polling day.