Poll preparedness: ECI to hold meet today

Kolkata: The ECI has stepped up preparations for the upcoming state Assembly elections after publishing the first phase of the final electoral roll on Saturday.

Even ahead of the formal announcement of the poll schedule, the Commission, in the presence of senior officials from the State Chief Electoral Officer’s office, is scheduled to hold meetings with top state police and administrative officials, as well as nodal officers of the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces.

Sources said the Commission will review the overall election preparedness in a virtual meeting on Monday. Senior officials, including the state’s Inspectors General (IGs), Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), District Election Officers (DEOs) or District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police (SPs), and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), will attend the morning session.

In the afternoon, the Commission will meet the nodal officer of the state police and the nodal officer of the Central Forces. A separate meeting will also be held with nodal officers of enforcement agencies. The state administration has indicated that sensitive areas will be identified, and intensified patrolling and route marches will be conducted. Special attention is being given to ensure that no atmosphere of fear or unrest prevails. Central Forces will coordinate closely with local police stations during the poll process.