Poll pitch: People will decide ‘the Man of the Match’: Yusuf Pathan

Kolkata: Amidst an overwhelming show of support at Berhampore ‘Jono Gorjon’, Yusuf Pathan, the Baharampur Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha candidate and India’s World Cup-winning cricketer, expressed his gratitude to the massive crowd gathered in Kandi where he was campaigning for the LS polls.



Taking guard on the poll pitch, the ace batter confidently stated that the people would determine the “Man of the Match” in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing queries regarding the anticipated outcome of his contest with “5-time MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury,” Pathan emphasised his respect for the senior leader while highlighting the locals’ desire for change. He focused on issues rather than individual confrontations.

Regarding the election results, Pathan reiterated that it’s the people who ultimately decide the “Man of the Match.”

During a Karmi Sammelan in Kandi, Pathan elaborated on his plans for the constituency, emphasising the establishment of a world-class sports academy offering cricket, football, swimming, and basketball facilities for youth development and national medal prospects. He also pledged to support the growth of the local silk industry among others.

“My election campaign will continue after consulting with local leadership. I’ve conducted meetings at all levels throughout Friday. Senior leaders in the district have provided their input, and I’ve shared mine. The roadmap for my election campaign has been devised accordingly,” he added. According to TMC sources, it was Pathan’s choice to start his campaign from these two constituencies after a thorough scrutiny of the results of the last Lok Sabha and the 2021 Assembly polls.

During the 2019 LS polls, Adhir Chowdhury, the victorious candidate from the Congress, secured a lead of 90,000 votes in the Berhampore Assembly constituency. In Kandi, his lead was nearly 37,000 votes. However, in Burdwan, the TMC held a margin of 3,700 votes. While TMC led in the remaining four Assembly seats under the Berhampore PC, Adhir maintained a winning margin of about 80,000 votes.

In the 2021 Assembly polls Trinamool Congress’ Apurba Sarkar won by about 37,000 votes from Kandi.