Poll of protest, resistance & revenge against BJP’s atrocities: Abhishek

Siliguri: Abhishek Banerjee, All India Trinamool Congress national general secretary on a campaign trail in North Bengal, declared that this is an “election of protest, resistance and revenge” against the atrocities meted out against Bengal by the BJP. Banerjee on Thursday addressed an election campaign meeting at Phani’s ground in the Dhupguri Assembly Constituency, Jalpaiguri, followed by a roadshow in the Kalchini Assembly Constituency in Alipurduar. He was campaigning for TMC candidate Dr Nirmal Chandra Roy, a professor of history who is also the sitting MLA.



“Ask BJP what they have done for this place. Except for the politics of religion, they do not do anything. We have translated each and every assurance into action for the development of this region, especially Dhupguri. For development to continue, you have to uproot the BJP,” declared Banerjee. He stated that in a similar election rally in the same venue on September 2, 2023, he had assured that if the TMC won in the bypoll, then Dhupguri would be upgraded into a subdivision- a long-standing demand of the people. “As soon as we came to power, we upgraded Dhupguri into a subdivision. TMC does not give assurances, it takes vows,” added Banerjee.

Likewise, hospital beds of the Dhupguri hospital were increased and a new building has also come up as part of the upgradation of the hospital. He stated that people of Dhupguri, along with the rest of the state, were enjoying the benefits of the State Government’s welfare schemes.

Banerjee stated that in Dhupguri alone, 85500 women get the benefit of Laxmir Bhandar (financial assistance for women); more than 2 lakh 70 thousand get the benefit of Swastha Sathi (health scheme); 267933 get the benefit of Khaddo Sathi (free ration); 60713 have got the benefits of Banglar Abashon (housing scheme of the State); 15464 Rupashree; 29234 Krishi Bhandar (farmers’ welfare scheme) and 18828 get Yuva Sathi (financial assistance for unemployed youths)

“Despite the BJP winning the Parliamentary election from this seat, our Government did not leave any stone unturned for the development of Dhupguri. Now ask the BJP what they have done for this place. They stopped all Central funds to Bengal, including 100 days’ work, rural roads and housing schemes,” remarked Banerjee. He stated that the BJP has made people stand in queues during demonetization, SIR and for LPG. “Now on April 23, you stand in queue, click the EVM button and send BJP into oblivion forever,” prescribed Banerjee.

He stated that Mamata Banerjee has stood by Dhupguri in all the trying times, including the Covid pandemic, cyclones, floods and now SIR. “Where were the BJP then?” he questioned. Banerjee stated that if voted to power, all houses will get drinking water in the next five years; health camps (Duwarey Swastha) will be held in every block and town; BPL will get houses and the elderly will get financial assistance.

Following the Dhupguri campaign, Banerjee held a roadshow from Gopi Mohan in Jaigaon and culminated near the Bhutan Gate adjoining Phuentsholing in the Alipurduar District. Here, he announced that the border town of Jaigaon in the Alipurduar district would soon be upgraded into a municipality. The roadshow was in support of Kalchini Assembly constituency TMC candidate Birendra Bara Oraon. Banerjee also assured that a full-fledged government hospital would be set up in Kalchini, a key tea belt region in the district, if the TMC formed the Government.