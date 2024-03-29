Poll declaration: BJP’s Nisith Pramanik, wife’s assets cross Rs 1 cr-mark

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar Lok Sabha Constituency is set to vote in the first phase on April 19. Candidates from various parties, including both Left and Right-wing parties, have already submitted their nomination papers. These candidates have also published affidavits disclosing their property details.

Among them, BJP candidate Nisith Pramanik’s property is valued at crores of rupees, as is the property of TMC’s Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia.

However, what has sparked significant political discussion is the substantial property holdings of an Independent candidate named Hare Krishna Sarkar, who is contesting in this seat.

Independent candidates have now entered the election battle, vigorously campaigning for votes. Notably, among the millionaire candidates, BJP’s Nisith Pramanik has declared in his affidavit that his assets have increased over the past five years. According to the nomination papers he submitted to the Election Commission, his property has increased by Rs 8,82,889 during this period.

The total movable and immovable assets of Nisith Pramanik and his wife Priyanka Pramanik Das now stand at Rs 1,05,12,699, compared to Rs 96,29,810 in 2019. Nisith Pramanik, a heavyweight candidate from North Bengal, has joined the list of candidates whose properties are valued at crores of rupees over the past five years.

Similarly, TMC’s Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia has declared his property to the Election Commission, revealing that he and his family members hold movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 1 crore.

In 2021, he won the election from the Sitai Assembly Constituency and became an MLA. At that time, his family’s assets amounted to Rs 86,90,524, which has now increased to over Rs 1 crore in about three years.

While both Trinamool and BJP have millionaire candidates, this election also sees the participation of millionaire Independent candidates.

One such candidate is Hare Krishna Sarkar, a principal by profession who teaches at Sitalkuchi College and resides in Mathabhanga Town.

The extent of his tenure in the election race and the number of votes he garners will be revealed on June 4. However, it’s noteworthy that Sarkar, as per his affidavit to the Election Commission, possesses property worth over Rs 1 crore. His substantial wealth has sparked discussion within political circles and it’s known that he will also contest from the Jalpaiguri seat.