Poll clampdown leads to `221 cr overhaul, 52K arms tracked

Kolkata; With the Assembly election dates approaching, authorities in West Bengal have intensified surveillance and enforcement, leading to seizures worth over Rs 221 crore in a month.

A statement by the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, West Bengal said the crackdown began after the announcement of the general election on March 16, aimed at ensuring free and fair polling across all 294 constituencies.

The cumulative seizures, recorded between February 26 and March 25, include cash, liquor, narcotics, precious metals and assorted freebies. Liquor accounted for a substantial portion, with over 13.2 lakh litres seized, valued at Rs 3,348.84 lakh. Drugs and narcotics worth Rs 4,062.69 lakh were also confiscated, along with precious metals valued at Rs 1,603.39 lakh.

The biggest component came under “freebies and other items”, with authorities seizing materials worth Rs 12,707.22 lakh, indicating a strong push to curb inducements to voters. Cash seizures stood at Rs 384.53 lakh. The total value of all recoveries reached Rs 22,106.68 lakh (over Rs 221 crore).

Officials said enforcement teams, including central forces and district police, have been conducting coordinated checks across the state.

In one such instance, Rs 1.5 lakh in cash was seized from a location in Purulia district on March 26. Alongside seizures, security measures have been tightened. A multi-layered strategy is in place to maintain law and order, with a focus on preventing intimidation and illegal activities. Data till March 24 shows 108 unlicensed arms seized, along with 152 cartridges and 497 bombs.

Authorities are also keeping a close watch on licensed weapons. Of the 52,864 licensed arms in the state, 35,954 have already been deposited as part of precautionary measures.

The Election Commission has reiterated its commitment to strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct to ensure a peaceful and transparent electoral process.