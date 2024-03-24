‘Poll campaigns during Holi likely to turn soggy with rain forecast’

Alipurduar: The election campaign during the Holi festival in Alipurduar is expected to go soggy with the weather office forecasting wet weather for another week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast for North Bengal, predicting light to moderate rain with thunder till Saturday.



On Monday, Vasanta Utasv will be celebrated in various parts of the Alipurduar district along with North Bengal while Holi will be celebrated on Tuesday. All political parties have chosen these two days for colorful campaigning ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, the rain could be a major challenge to these plans. Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Prakash Chik Baraik campaigned in the Alipurduar Assembly Constituency, braving the rain with an umbrella in hand throughout Sunday. Similarly, BJP candidate Manoj Tigga campaigned in the same manner in the Alipurduar Assembly Constituency.

Prakash Chik Baraik stated: “We have stood by the people throughout the year, so rainfall during the campaign won’t deter us. We continue to engage with the people. Despite the rain, I have several programmes planned, focusing on Basanta Utsav and Holi. While the rain may pose a hindrance, it’s also a natural phenomenon that grass flowers grow. Nature indicates that, this time, Trinamool will emerge victorious in the Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency.”

In response, BJP candidate Manoj Tagga asserted: “Campaigning must go on despite the rain. We’ve covered the entire Alipurduar Assembly area today and it seems like rain is in the forecast for next week. Rain or shine, our campaign for the development agenda of the Central government will persist.”