Poll campaign: Abhishek to cover 6 districts in 11 days from April 24

alipurduar: Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will cover six districts in eleven days as part of the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) new campaign ‘Trinamool-a-Naba Jowar’. The campaign, which will start on April 24 from Cooch Behar district and aims to cover about 60,000 rural booths in Bengal, was announced by Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday.



It will be divided into two parts – ‘Jana Sanjog Yatra’ and ‘Gram Banglar Motamot’. On April 24, the ‘Jana Sanjog Yatra’ and ‘Gram Banglar Motamot’ will be flagged off from the Dinhata Assembly area of Cooch Behar District.

The Chairman of the Cooch Behar district TMC unit, Girindra Nath Barman, said: “On April 24, Abhishek Banerjee will arrive in Cooch Behar for a 3-day visit. In the evening, upon arriving in Cooch Behar, he will first offer prayers at the Madan Mohan Temple before moving towards Bamunhat for a rally (Jana Sanjog Yatra) and a night stay.”

“On April 25, he will hold a meeting in Dinhata followed by visit to Gosanimari and Sitalkuchi, where he will attend a public meeting before spending the night at Mathabhanga College Ground. On April 26, he will continue his journey towards Tufanganj, where he will hold a few Jana Sanjog Yatras on the way and spend the night in a tent in an open field,” he added.

After spending three days in Cooch Behar district, the campaign will move to Alipurduar district on April 27. Prakash Chik Baraik, the president of Alipurduar District TMC, said: “On April 27, there will be a rally (Jana Sanjog Yatra) at Barobisha High School Ground followed by a cultural programme at Kumargram NKS. Later in the day, he will attend public meetings at Nabin Club Ground adjacent to Alipurduar Municipality area and Kalchini Hindi High School Ground at Kalchini Assembly, followed by another meeting at Birpara Chat Puja Ghat ground in the evening. After the meeting, he will return to the camp at Dalgaon Birpara and hold meetings with all booth-level workers and members of Gram Panchayat, Zilla Parishad, and Panchayat Samiti under Gram Banglar Motamot. ’’

After spending a day in Alipurduar, Abhishek will reach the Jalpaiguri District. Mohua Gope, TMC District president, Jalpaiguri said: “On April 28, Abhishek will visit Jalpaiguri district and there will be a few Jana Sanjog Yatras on the way to Kranti from Alipurduar, passing through Gayarkata, Dhupguri, Matiali, and Kranti. He will attend a public meeting at Kranti Vandani Ground, followed by a night stay and a meeting with all TMC workers at Kranti. ‘Gram Banglar Motamot’ will also be conducted here.”

“On April 29, there will be Jana Sanjog Yatras at Maynaguri, Jalpaiguri, and on the way to Dabgram. At Dabgram Fulbari, there will be a public meeting and a night stay programme. On April 30, Abhishek will leave Jalpaiguri district,’’ he added. On April 30, there will be a ‘Jana Sanjog Yatra’ and ‘Gram Banglar Motamot’ at Karandighi. On May 1, a similar schedule will be followed at Itahar. After spending two days in North Dinajpur, from May 2 to May 4, Jana Sanjog Yatras and Gram Banglar Motamot are scheduled for Gangarampur of South Dinajpur, Ratua, and Kaliachak of Malda district.