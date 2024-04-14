Poll campaign: Abhishek assures swift housing funds ‘if TMC candidate wins’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee after holding a massive roadshow in Cooch Behar’s Sitai said that the people in North Bengal will no longer require waiting for Awas Yojana funds and they will receive them within December if they help Trinamool Congress win in the Lok Sabha elections. He also warned that if BJP comes to ower they will stop the state government facilities.



Banerjee held the road show in support of his party candidate for Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia. Several district leaders, including Udyan Guha, attended the event.

He urged the people of Cooch Behar to vote in favour of Basunia so that people get houses within December.

He once again attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre saying that they have stopped clearing state’s dues under Awas Yojana and other schemes. He slammed the BJP candidate Nisith Pramanik saying that Pramanik never did anything for the people.

“The BJP leaders here have urged the Centre to stop the money of the people in Bengal. Will you not teach a lesson to those who have betrayed the people of Bengal? BJP won 7 Lok Sabha seats in North Bengal in the 2019 elections. Have you seen the double-engine government in 5 years? Have you seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming in the past 5 years? Have you seen Nisith Pramanik coming? Will you take guarantee of those who do not come?” Banerjee asked the gathering.

He also urged people not to cast their votes in favour of BJP. “Don’t cast your vote in favour of the BJP who betrayed the people of Bengal. The BJP-led Centre did not give state’s dues under Awas Yojana, 100-day work scheme, etc while the Mamata Banerjee government has carried out a host of development projects,” he added.

“Around 7.92 lakh women have received Lakshmir Bhandar in Cooch Behar. The Bengal government has given free ration to over 30 lakh people in Cooch Behar for which the state had spent Rs 2,660 crore per year. If BJP comes they will stop these facilities. The Bengal government has given all the facilities which the Centre should have given,” Banerjee stated further.

Slamming Nisith Pramanik, Banerjee said the court had issued an arrest warrant against the BJP’s candidate here six months ago. He had to appear in court to take bail. Pramanik is a MoS under the Union Home Ministry. Did he write a letter to the Home minister Amit Shah when BSF killed people? In 2021, about 5 people were killed in CISF firing.

Reacting to PM Modi’s “those wo eat fish are anti-Hindu”, remark, Banerjee said: “He is calling the people of the country “anti-nation”. Those who eat fish are compared with Mughals by Modi. If Pramanik wins he

will stop you from eating fish as per the instruction of his

political boss.”