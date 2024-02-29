Poll body finalises deployment of 150 companies of Central forces to Bengal

: The Election Commission finalised the deployment of 150 companies of Central forces that are expected to reach the state by March 7. State CEO (Chief Electoral Officer ) Aariz Aftab on Wednesday held a meeting on the deployment of Central forces with nodal officer of the state police and concerned officials from the Central forces as confidence boosting measure ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the dates of which is likely to be announced in the second week of March. Hundred companies will reach the state on March 1 while another 50 companies on March 7.

According to sources in the CEO office, 21 companies of Central forces will be deployed in different areas of North 24 Parganas district. Five companies will be engaged under Basirhat police district, six under Barrackpore police district, four in Bidhannagar and three each in Bongaon and Barasat police district.

Kolkata will have ten companies while Howrah and Hooghly districts will have nine companies each. South 24 Parganas will have nine companies and East Midnapore will have seven.

The Central forces will be first deployed in North 24 Parganas in the wake of the Sandeshkhali incident. Meanwhile, two IAS officers Smaraki Mahapatra and Binod Kumar have been appointed as Additional CEOs.