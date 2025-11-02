‘Politics of intimidation’: TMC hits out after BJP MP Manoj Tigga’s clash with BDO

Alipurduar: Days after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was allegedly seen threatening Booth Level Officers (BLO) in Bengal that they would “go to jail if they didn’t obey his instructions”, a video showing BJP MP Manoj Tigga allegedly berating a government officer banging on a table inside the chamber of the Madarihat Block Development Officer (BDO) has triggered widespread outrage across Alipurduar district, with Opposition parties accusing him of violating administrative decorum.

The footage, which surfaced on social media on Saturday, purportedly captures Tigga losing his temper during a heated exchange with BDO Amit Chourasia over the distribution of tarpaulins meant for disaster-affected families.

In the video, the MP is seen pointing his finger at the officer and shouting: “You are working for the ruling party! If you cannot act impartially, then take up the Trinamool flag!”

Millennium Post could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday inside the BDO’s chamber. As the clip went viral, both political and administrative circles were abuzz with criticism, questioning whether such conduct befits a Member of Parliament.

When contacted, BDO Amit Chourasia said: “I cannot comment on the matter. However, I have informed my higher authorities about the incident. I always work according to government rules and regulations.” The Trinamool Congress has strongly condemned the episode. The party’s district president and Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik said: “This is nothing short of hooliganism. By behaving this way with a government officer, the BJP has once again shown it believes in the politics of intimidation, not democracy. The truth is, the BJP has lost its ground and this frustration is showing.” Responding to the criticism, Manoj Tigga remained defiant, saying: “The BDO is acting at the behest of the Trinamool and did not cooperate with me.”

Even within the district, the MP’s conduct has raised eyebrows. Many residents, who have long known Tigga as a calm and soft-spoken leader, said they were shocked by his display of anger. Questions doing the round in Alipurduar — Even if an elected representative has grievances, does that justify such aggression inside a government office?