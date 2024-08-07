Political unrest in B’desh ‘can affect entertainment industries’

KOLKATA: For decades, the film industries of West Bengal and Bangladesh have enjoyed a strong collaborative relationship, marked by numerous joint productions and the frequent exchange of actors between Tollywood and Dhallywood.

Recently, Bangladeshi actors have even appeared regularly in Bengali and Hindi films. However, with the resignation and fall of Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina amidst the ongoing political turmoil, this cross-border collaboration may face significant disruptions.

For example, Srijit Mukherji’s film ‘Padatik’, a tribute to Mrinal Sen, was initially set to release on August 15 in both India and Bangladesh. However, the release in Bangladesh is now on hold. Producer Firdausul Hasan confirmed that the film will still be released in India on August 15. He also mentioned that Chowdhury might travel to India around August 11-12 for promotional activities. Hasan also has another film, ‘Chaalchitro-The Frame Fatale’ in the offing, which has Ziaul Faruq Apurba, one of the most recognizable faces of Bangladesh. “That film is still in post-production,” said the producer.

Meanwhile, director Abhijit Sen has announced his next Bengali film featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Dev, and Bangladeshi actress Tasnia Farin. The film is set to start in November. Sen is hopeful that the situation will improve by then. Farin was scheduled to come to Kolkata in August for script reading. “Since we have some time before production begins, we hope things will settle down,” said the ‘Tonic’ maker.

Meanwhile, Salim Khan, owner of Shapla Media, and his son, Shanto Khan, were reportedly beaten to death in Bangladesh. Actress Koushani Mukherjee, who starred with Shanto in the Bangladeshi film ‘Piya Re’, expressed her shock at the news. “The visuals coming from Bangladesh are heartbreaking. This is a very tough time for the country...” said Dev, who enjoys a massive fan following in Bangladesh.