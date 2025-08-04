Political stalemate in Dhaka: Trade slump hits India-B’desh commerce

Malda: The India-Bangladesh bilateral trade has hit a historic low, with exporters reporting mounting losses and movement of goods through the Mahadipur - Sonamasjid border slowing to a trickle. The prolonged political uncertainty in Bangladesh following the formation of the interim Yunus government has created a major bottleneck in cross-border commerce, severely affecting both economies.

According to data from the Mahadipur Exporters’ Association, export trade through this key land port has suffered a staggering loss of around Rs 2,550 crore in just the last 17 months. High-margin goods such as stone chips, fruits and spices—once the lifeline of this route—are now barely crossing the border.

“Earlier, 350 to 400 trucks used to export goods to Bangladesh daily. Now it has fallen to 150-200. If this continues, export activities may come to a grinding halt,” said Prosenjit Ghosh, Secretary of the Mahadipur Exporters’ Association.

Across the border, concerns are equally grave. Abul Hasnat, senior president of the Sonamasjid Importers’ Association in Bangladesh, admitted: “Yes, trade is stagnating. Both sides are suffering losses. It’s time for coordinated action.”

In response to the growing crisis, an emergency meeting was convened on Sunday at the Mahadipur Exporters’ Association conference hall. Exporters and importers from both nations came together to assess the situation and discuss possible interventions to revive trade. Discussions focused on streamlining customs processes, restoring logistical flow and urging their respective governments to take swift diplomatic and administrative steps. “The trade slowdown is not just a business issue—it’s a livelihood crisis for thousands. We must act now,” said one Indian delegate.

Following the meeting, traders from both sides jointly announced that formal appeals would be submitted to New Delhi and Dhaka, pressing for urgent action to protect this vital trade corridor.

With the Mahadipur-Sonamasjid route being one of the busiest India-Bangladesh trade points, stakeholders warn that continued inaction could inflict long-term economic damage across the region.