Political slugfest: TMC and BJP trade blame over mob attack in North Bengal

Kolkata: The disaster in North Bengal has triggered a political slugfest between the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition BJP with both sides trading charges against each other.

The Bengal BJP has called for a “revenge” if they come to power in the 2026 Assembly election. Criticising the “irresponsible” and “anti-people” remarks by the BJP, Trinamool Congress asserted that the BJP will be “washed away” in the next year polls. The ruling Trinamool Congress accused the saffron party of indulging in “political vulturism” everytime an incident happens, just to gain political mileage.

The BJP, on the other hand, demanded an NIA probe into attacks on its leaders by mob in North Bengal. While touring North Bengal, Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said Lok Sabha Speaker has sought a report from the Bengal government on the attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu.

Slamming Rijiju’s statement, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh questioned as to why he did not visit those places where trouble broke out in the past. Ghosh also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Manipur 964 days after the trouble had broken out there.

Ghosh along with other Trinamool Congress leaders who on Monday called the attack on the BJP leaders as the consequences of their own doing. The ruling party also polinted that the people became furiated as the BJP leaders entered the affected areas with a long convoy of vehicles only to do a “photo session” and not to give any solution.

Ghosh on Tuesday stated: “The BJP-led Centre has stopped giving state’s dues. Moreover, it does not provide any help when there is a disaster. The BJP leaders only tend to politicise an issue only to get political mileage.”

“The BJP leaders went to the affected areas without any rescue materials. They were there only to do a photo session. This is why the irate mob attacked them. The party does not, however, endorse any kind of violence,” reiterated Ghosh.

The BJP has already threatened to go on a bigger movement against the assault on their party leaders. In response to BJP’s call for a “revenge”, Ghosh said that Mamata Banerjee will remain as Chief Minister after 2026 polls but the Opposition leader will lose his post.

“The incident that happened in North Bengal is condemnable. The Chief Minister also condemned it. If people have a grudge against any political party, the cause has to be looked into. People know that the BJP-led Centre has stopped 100-day work dues and funds under Awas Yojana,” Ghosh stated.

Incidentally, Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Tuesday demanded an NIA probe into the attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh. He also raised questions as to why the police failed to arrest anyone even after 24 hours elapsed. Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited the Siliguri hospital where BJP MP Khagen Murmu was admitted with injuries. However, she did not meet Shankar Ghosh, who is admitted at the same hospital.