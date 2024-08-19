Political shift: Over 1K BJP members join Trinamool Congress in North Dinajpur

Raiganj: In a major political realignment, approximately 1,000 BJP members, including key leaders from Raiganj and Kaliyaganj in North Dinajpur district, defected to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). This notable shift encompasses prominent figures such as Avijit Joshi, BJP Mandal president of Raiganj, Biswarup Dey, BJP legal cell member as well as Rakesh Gope, Ashit Ghosh and Debopbrata Roy, among others.

The formal induction ceremony was held on Saturday evening at Mahar Kunj Bhavan in Raiganj. The event was graced by Kanaiyalal Agarwal, President of TMC’s North Dinajpur committee and Krishna Kalyani, TMC MLA of Raiganj, who were present to welcome the new members and present them with TMC flags.Agarwal remarked: “This substantial addition to our party, facilitated by the efforts of Krishna Kalyani, reflects the positive impact of our Chief Minister’s developmental initiatives. Nearly 1,000 BJP members, including around 50 senior leaders from Raiganj and Kaliyaganj, have chosen to join TMC.” Krishna Kalyani commented: “The inclusion of such a large number of BJP leaders will significantly bolster our party’s presence and strength in Raiganj and Kaliyaganj.” Avijit Joshi, former BJP Mandal president now affiliated with TMC, explained the decision: “Witnessing the development efforts led by Krishna Kalyani and the progress of TMC in Raiganj since the Assembly by-election convinced us of TMC’s genuine commitment to regional advancement. We are eager to contribute to this development, which is why we chose to join TMC.”

This mass defection represents a notable shift in the region’s political landscape, as TMC gains substantial momentum with the inclusion of these influential new members.