Political shift in Mahishbathani: 50 families join Trinamool from BJP

Malda: In a significant political development, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed to have made a major breakthrough in the Mahishbathani region of Old Malda Block. At a joining event held at Gosai More in front of the TMC office, around 50 families from Ikra Pukur village reportedly left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join the Trinamool. The event was attended by prominent TMC leaders, including Mahishbathani region president Jhapu Rajbanshi, Old Malda Panchayat Samiti opposition leader Firoza Bibi and TMC leader Mrinalini Mondal Maity.

“The families chose to switch allegiance due to the BJP’s failure to deliver development and welfare to the common people. Only the Trinamool Congress has worked consistently for grassroots progress, which has led to the growing trust among the public,” said Maity.

However, BJP has firmly rejected these claims. Gopal Chandra Saha, BJP MLA of Malda, denied any such defection and stated that none of their members had joined TMC. He asserted that there is no reason for any BJP supporter to leave the party under the current political scenario.

This political tug-of-war has intensified the battle for dominance in the region.