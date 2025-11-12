Political row erupts in Bengal after EC relaxes rules for BLA appointment

Kolkata: The Election Commission on Tuesday brought relaxation in the appointment of Booth Level Agents (BLAs). In an order issued addressing all Chief Electoral Officers of the poll-bound states and Union Territories, including Bengal, the poll panel made it clear that in case of unavailability of BLA from the same Part of the electoral roll, he/ she may be appointed from any registered elector of the same Assembly.

In an earlier order, the Commission had stated that BLA should be a registered elector in the relevant Part for the electoral roll for which he/ she is appointed.

Meanwhile, after the relaxation was directed, a political slugfest has erupted in Bengal.

While Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari took to his X handle and welcomed the relaxed order, claiming that it will be helpful for all political parties, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that it was taken to benefit parties struggling with “limited organisational presence at the grassroots”.

Reacting sharply, Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh condemned the decision and said: “The BJP and other Opposition parties do not have enough members to participate in the voting process. During rallies, they bring people from other places, but they cannot do that here. Since they lack workers on the ground, the Election Commission is now helping them by changing the rule in their favour. We strongly condemn this biased move.”

He further added that such actions raise questions about the impartiality of the Election Commission and unde