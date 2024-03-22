Political rivals forge bond amid nomination filing in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: Prakash Chik Baraik, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for the Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency, submitted his nomination papers, followed by a colourful procession on Friday. Prakash, accompanied by other district leaders, arrived at the ‘Dooars Kanya’ administrative building of Alipurduar after leading a procession from BM Club Maidan with approximately 10,000 supporters. Amidst the vibrant atmosphere, Prakash submitted his nomination papers. Before heading to the administrative building, Prakash performed Puja at the New Town Durgabari Temple. The procession, commencing from BM Club Maidan, featured 10,000 enthusiastic workers and supporters displaying various placards, banners and TMC flags. Prakash personally greeted bystanders along the route, fostering a sense of connection with the community. Notable figures like Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal and SJDA Chairman Sourav Chakraborty joined the procession, underscoring the collective support behind Prakash’s candidacy.



Reflecting on the overwhelming turnout, Prakash remarked: “Today’s procession underscores the unwavering support for the TMC in this Lok Sabha election. Over the past five years, people have grown disillusioned with the BJP’s empty promises. The massive turnout today is a testament to the people’s faith in the TMC’s vision.”

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Manoj Tigga also submitted his nomination papers on the same day. Despite the political rivalry, a moment of camaraderie was captured in Alipurduar when Prakash and Manoj met at the administrative building. Their respectful exchange, marked by handshakes and well-wishes, exemplified the spirit of political civility.

Prakash emphasised the importance of maintaining the district’s tradition of political fraternity, seeking blessings from Manoj, who reciprocated graciously. Manoj stressed the distinction between personal relationships and political ideologies, emphasising the need for mutual respect in the electoral process.