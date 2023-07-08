Political party leaders stand together to urge people to vote

Kolkata: Amidst sporadic incidents of violence reported during the Panchayat election, positive narratives of candidates and voters urging people to cast their vote peacefully and exercise their franchise were seen on Saturday.

Two candidates from different political parties, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress, were seen holding hands in front of the polling station appealing to people to vote peacefully.

In Nandigram I, Block Nandanaikebar, booth number 77, an unlikely scene was witnessed as Rumpa Das of BJP and Reba Maiti Samui of Trinamool Congress stood together and appealed to people to cast their votes peacefully. They indicated that relationships with people are more important than winning and losing elections.

Similarly, a 104-year-old voter of West Burdwan exercised his right to vote on Saturday as he made his way to the polling booth to cast his vote in Panchayat polls 2023. Haradhan Saha, a resident of Kanksa reached the local polling station by toto along with his grandson. Born on January 1, 1919, he has always exercised his voting rights in every election since the country’s Independence.

Earlier Saha used to go to Faridpur block on a bullock cart to vote. In 2023, Saha voted for development. It has been reported that Saha’s son had once contested Assembly and Lok Sabha elections for Congress and BJP.