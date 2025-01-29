‘Political optics valued over peoples’ lives’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the Maha Kumbh incident saying “political optics are valued over peoples’ lives”.

The ruling party in Bengal also criticised the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh alleging that there was lack of planning. The Trinamool Congress also pointed out that an event like Maha Kumb requires a “meticulous” planning on the part of the administration.

In a post on X, Trinamool Congress said: “For @BJP4India, political optics are valued over people’s lives! Tragedy struck Uttar Pradesh, as a stampede at the Maha Kumbh claimed at least 15 innocent lives. An event of such magnitude demands not just ceremonial grandeur but meticulous planning and robust safety measures.”

Trinamool Congress also accused the Uttar Pradesh government of creating a massive hype only to draw people and money at the cost of the security of the pilgrims.

It also called the tragedy a result of “catastrophic failure” in emergency preparedness.

“However, the State Administration under CM @myogiadityanath chose to prioritise creating massive hype to draw in crowds and money, completely neglecting their fundamental responsibility of ensuring the safety of devotees.

It is their CATASTROPHIC FAILURE in emergency preparedness that has led to this AVOIDABLE LOSS OF LIFE; #MahakumbhStampede,” Trinamool Congress on its X handle added.