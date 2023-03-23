‘Political courtesy’ at library launch event

balurghat: Trinamool Congress leader and Vice-Chairman of Balurghat civic body Pradipta Chakraborty showed political courtesy by letting a mobile library be inaugurated here on Thursday by a senior Congress leader Swapan Kumar Biswas on the occasion of completion of one-year of formation of the civic board.



Chakraborty who was elected from ward no 22 had earlier taken up the initiative to launch a mobile library in her ward to expose people to books. Biswas, a resident of that ward inaugurated this library on Thursday. Chakraborty said: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee believes in political courtesy. She always directs us to show the same courtesy to the opposition leaders so that the message of universal brotherhood and harmony among political leaders of all parties can be reflected.”