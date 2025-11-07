‘Political conspiracy’: Rajganj BDO responds to allegations

Jalpaiguri: From the alleged abduction to the murder of a gold trader, Rajganj’s Block Development Officer (BDO) Prasanta Barman—now at the centre of a storm—has dismissed all charges and called the controversy a “politically motivated conspiracy’.

Speaking to the media on Friday after attending a review meeting of the Election Commission at the Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad Hall, Barman claimed that the viral video purportedly showing him at the residence of the Dantan gold trader was “completely fabricated”.

“I don’t know any gold trader. I did not go to Dantan. The video being circulated is fake,” Barman asserted. “I have curbed corruption in contractors’ work in Rajganj and stopped the formation of their association. That’s why certain vested interests are conspiring against me.”

Barman further alleged that “a section of the media” was being manipulated to tarnish his reputation. “Those who fear losing their privileges are spreading false narratives and feeding misinformation to some media outlets. I want the authenticity of the footage to be verified—once the investigation is done, the truth will be clear. Milk and water are never the same,” he remarked.

When asked about allegations that work at the Rajganj BDO office has been hampered under his leadership, Barman defended his record. “Our block has made significant progress in implementing government schemes. We have also reclaimed several plots of government land that were illegally occupied. Those opposing me are only doing so because their vested interests have been affected,” he said. Barman, often described as “influential” in transfer matters, dismissed the claims as politically motivated. “My tenure in Rajganj has not yet ended. Several others’ transfers are also pending, yet people only talk about mine—why?” he asked.

Responding to opposition allegations about his academic qualifications, Barman said: “I hold both LLB and LLM degrees and have completed my PhD coursework. Soon, the title ‘Doctorate’ will be prefixed to my name. I have already published 10 books, and when that happens, my critics will be left speechless.”