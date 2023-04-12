Political agitations since 1986 caused a dent in Darjeeling’s image as an education hub: Anit Thapa

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chief Anit Thapa claimed that numerous political agitations have diluted Darjeeling’s image as an education hub. Thapa was addressing a gathering at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a girls hostel at the Southfield Hostel (formerly Loreto College.)

The 50-bedded hostel will be built at a cost of Rs 1 crore 65 lakh. Addressing the gathering Thapa blamed multiple agitations since 1986 for the steady decline of education in the Darjeeling Hills.“Earlier, Darjeeling was an education hub. Numerous agitations coupled with lack of far sightedness among the political leadership has resulted in all the investments in the education sector going down to the plains. Since 1986, the agitations we have achieved nothing be it Gorkhaland, education, drinking water. That is why we are stressing on realistic politics. We want people to vote for leaders who work and not on empty assurances” stated Thapa.

He stated that education is important as it creates identity. “We have to produce doctors, engineers, scientist and educationists. That will be our identity and that is why education is so important,” added the GTA Chief.

“The hostel is a very important component for the college. Students come from far flung remote area.They arrive late owing to the distance and also have to leave early as vehicles are not available to these places after a certain time of the day. Hence the hostel facility will be a big help for such students,” stated Anuradha Rai, Principal, Southfield College.