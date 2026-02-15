Police warn of stern action over domicile cert misinformation

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Sunday cautioned citizens against attempts by some individuals to spread misinformation regarding the force’s role in issuing domicile certificates.

After the Election Commission notified that a domicile certificate is a valid document for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a sudden surge in applications for the issuance of domicile certificates was observed at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Recently, Kolkata Police learnt that some unidentified individuals were spreading false information about the role of city police authorities, allegedly with the intent to malign the police administration. An inquiry was initiated as soon

as the matter came to light. On Sunday, Kolkata Police clarified its position, stating that it has not issued any domicile certificate to anyone.

In a post on the its X handle, the pole wrote: “It has come to our notice that malicious efforts are being made from certain quarters to spread misinformation about the role of Kolkata Police in providing domicile certificates on emergency basis.

It is clarified that police only sends information on verification to concerned authorities as per rules. Kolkata police has not issued any domicile certificate to anyone. Stern legal action will be taken against those spreading false information.” Mpost