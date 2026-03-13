Police warn of LPG-linked cyber fraud amid crisis

Kolkata: Amid the ongoing LPG cylinder crisis across the state, Kolkata Police has warned citizens about possible cyber fraud attempts exploiting the situation, while police teams in the city and several districts have inspected LPG dealers’ godowns to check illegal storage of cylinders.



According to sources, no formal complaint of cyber fraud linked to LPG cylinder booking has been lodged so far. However, several people have reportedly received calls from unknown persons claiming that their LPG IDs would be suspended unless they shared certain personal details.

Over the past few days, several residents of Kolkata and its suburbs received calls from persons posing as Central government officials. The callers alleged that the customers had booked LPG cylinders before the stipulated time, which they described as a penal offence. The callers then claimed that a form had to be filled up to avoid police action.

Subsequently, the fraudsters shared a link purportedly belonging to the LPG service provider. Police warned that clicking on such links could compromise the user’s mobile phone and allow fraudsters to siphon money from bank accounts.

Police have advised citizens not to click on any such links related to LPG cylinder booking or alleged violations. In case of any confusion, people have been asked to contact their LPG dealers directly for clarification.

Meanwhile, on Friday, officials of the EB of Kolkata Police conducted a surprise inspection at an LPG dealer’s office in the Lake Gardens area.

In Dunlop, Barrackpore City Police EB officials visited a Bharat Gas dealer’s office and instructed the dealer not to store LPG cylinders illegally and to maintain the supply chain.

In Badu, North 24-Parganas, police found a mismatch in an LPG dealer’s stock, but the dealer denied wrongdoing; inquiry ongoing.