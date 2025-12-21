Police warn against ‘malicious’ comparison between B’desh murder & Murshidabad killings

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Police have issued a strong warning against what they described as “malicious and inciteful attempts” to draw parallels between the recent murder of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh and the killing of a father-son duo in Murshidabad around eight months ago. Police officials said such comparisons are factually misleading and aimed at disturbing public order by fuelling communal mistrust in the state. In an official statement, the police clarified that the Murshidabad case, involving the deaths of Haragobindo Das and his son Chandan Das, was handled promptly and firmly, with 13 accused arrested soon after the incident, a strong chargesheet filed, and the case now at an advanced stage of trial. “Judgment of the case is expected very soon,” the police said, adding that drawing parallels with developments in Bangladesh is a disingenuous attempt to communalise criminal incidents where the law is already taking its course. Reiterating its commitment to West Bengal’s long-standing tradition of communal harmony, the police said it has zero tolerance for attempts to disrupt peace and that social media handles spreading provocative misinformation are being closely monitored, with legal action to follow. Citizens were urged not to fall for rumours.

Reacting to the developments, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh accused the BJP of trying to use events in Bangladesh to influence Bengal’s political and electoral atmosphere. “What is happening in Bangladesh is being used to affect Bengal’s politics and votes. The basic essence of West Bengal is secularism. People of Bengal won’t tolerate this. BJP shouldn’t play with fire,” Ghosh said. Amid the growing controversy, an FIR was registered on Friday against BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya for allegedly circulating a statement that could harm the country’s communal harmony, further sharpening political tensions. The West Bengal Police reiterated that safeguarding peace and public order remains its top priority.