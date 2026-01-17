Police warn against Gangasagar Mela ‘mismanagement rumours’

Kolkata: West Bengal Police on Friday urged citizens not to fall prey to rumours alleging mismanagement during the Gangasagar mela, which concluded on Thursday.

According to the state police administration, it has come to their notice that attempts are being made to malign the administration by citing an accidental fire at Gangasagar before the holy fair began. The incident had damaged several temporary structures; however, these were rebuilt on a war footing ahead of the start of the mela.

Police said extensive arrangements were made to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims and others who gathered at the site. More than 15,000 police personnel were deployed, while a large number of CCTV cameras were installed and drones equipped with thermal imaging were pressed into service.

In a post on its X handle, the state police said: “Malicious efforts are being made from certain quarters to point fingers at the safety and security arrangements of the Gangasagar mela, which has recently ended without any untoward incident, barring an accidental fire that caused no harm to anyone. A workforce of 15,000 police personnel toiled 24×7 under the supervision of hundreds of senior officers to ensure that this annual congregation of millions of pilgrims from across the country passed off peacefully.

Safety was further bolstered by cutting-edge technology, featuring over 1,300 CCTV cameras and thermal-imaging drones. West Bengal Police remains wholeheartedly committed to ensuring that all festivals in the state pass off safely and peacefully.”