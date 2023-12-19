Police warn about mobile snatchers targeting bus passengers

Kolkata: Kolkata Police have warned passengers who travel in buses and sit at the window seat to be cautious while speaking on mobile phones as three incidents of snatching from bus windows have been reported recently.



The first incident was reported about one-and-a-half months ago. Another incident occurred about one month ago in New Alipore when a man was travelling in a bus and talking on his mobile phone, someone from outside snatched away the mobile. Later he came to know that using the credentials stored in his phone, about Rs 42000 were siphoned off.

A few days ago, a youth was travelling in a bus towards Howrah. While the bus was passing through Clive Ghat Road and Strand Road Crossing, a miscreant from outside snatched his mobile phone. However, this time the snatcher was unlucky as a homeguard of headquarter traffic guard chased the accused and was able to nab him. It is suspected that an interstate gang might be operating in the city.