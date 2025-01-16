Police use drones’ help in TMC worker murder case

Malda: In a fresh development in the violent clash and shootout at Salehpur Mominpara in Nawda-Jadupur under the limits of Kaliachak police station that had left a TMC worker dead and two leaders injured, police have turned to drone surveillance to track down the accused.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when two factions of the TMC, led by local leaders Zakir Sheikh and Bakul Sheikh, clashed, resulting in gunfire.

Reports suggest that a TMC worker from Bakul’s group was killed during the shootout, though the police have stated that there were no gunshot wounds on the body. However, empty bullet shells were found at the scene.

The violent clash also left TMC anchal president Bakul Sheikh and his brother, former Gram Panchayat chief Esaruddin Sheikh, severely injured after being attacked with bricks.

Following the incident, police arrested one individual but primary suspect Zakir Sheikh remains at large.

The arrested has been identified as Amir Hamza, 24, of the Nayabasti area. To apprehend the fugitives, police brought in sniffer dogs on Wednesday. The dogs traced the suspects’ scent to a vast field in Jalalpur, about four kilometres from the scene. Since then, the area having dense mango orchards has been under intense surveillance.

On Thursday, drones were deployed for an aerial search of the area, as police believe the culprits are hiding in the expansive fields. The police are continuing their efforts to nab all involved. However, no fresh arrests have been made.