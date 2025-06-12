Police unveils traffic plan for 3-hr Vidyasagar Setu closure

Kolkata: Howrah City Police has made an elaborate traffic plan to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles during the three-hour closure of the Vidyasagar Setu.

It was learnt that the Vidyasagar Setu will remain closed to vehicular traffic from 4:30 am to 7:30 am on June 13, 14 and 15 to facilitate a geometry control survey as part of ongoing bridge repair and rehabilitation work, which includes the replacement of stay cables, holding-down cables, and bearings.

The survey requires zero load on the bridge and daylight, necessitating the early morning closure. Kolkata Police and Howrah City Police have devised a detailed diversion plan to ensure smooth traffic flow.

According to the plan of Howrah City Police, all the vehicles other than goods vehicles intending to go towards Kolkata by availing Vidyasagar Setu will be diverted through Howrah Bridge, Nivedita Setu and Bally Bridge Kolkata bound vehicles coming from Kolaghat side may avail Nivedita Setu or Bally Bridge via Dhulagarh Toll Plaza, Ankurhati, Salap, Pakuria and CCR Bridge. This apart, all the Kolkata-bound vehicles, except two-wheelers, coming from Dankuni may avail the Nivedita Setu or Bally Bridge via Maitypara.

As per the notification issued by the Commissioner of Police (CP), Howrah, Praveen Kumar Tripathi, 14 diversion points have been marked for diversion of vehicles during the period of Vidyasagar Setu closure.

A coordination meeting between the Kolkata Police and Howrah City Police was held on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Kolkata, Yeilwad Shrikant Jagannathrao and Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Howrah, Sujata Kumari Veenapani, announced during a joint press conference that additional police forces will be deployed to manage traffic effectively and minimize congestion.