Police unearths arms factory during raid

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police has unearthed an arms factory in Jharkhand during a joint raid conducted with the Jharkhand Police STF and local police late on Wednesday night.

During the night-long raid, five persons were arrested and a huge arms cache recovered. Later, on Thursday a case was registered at the Mahuda Police Station in Dhanbad of Jharkhand.

Recently STF, Kolkata Police learnt about an arms factory running at the Singra Basti village in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand under jurisdiction of Mahuda Police Station. Accordingly, a police team from Kolkata reached Dhanbad and sought assistance from the Dhanbad District Police. After necessary discussion, a joint raid was planned by the STF of Kolkata Police and Jharkhand Police along with local police stations. Late on Wednesday night, the raid was conducted at the house of Murshid Ansari who was later found to be the co-owner of the arms factory.

During the raid, the joint police team found four 7.65 mm pistols, 10 semi-finished 7.65 mm pistols, seven magazines, 22 semi-finished magazines, nine rounds of 7.65 mm bullets, seven vices, two drill machines, one grinding polishing machine, huge number of recoiling springs, iron bars and other raw materials. Police have also picked up four more persons who were brought from Munger in Bihar for manufacturing the firearms.

While the Jharkhand Police is investigating the case registered in connection with the raid, Kolkata Police STF is also inquiring to find out if any more person having any connection with Kolkata was involved with the racket.