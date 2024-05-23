Police trace dead Bangladeshi MP’s mobile tower location to UP

Kolkata: The mystery behind the suspected murder of the Bangladesh Member of Parliament (MP) Anwarul Azim is still unresolved as the cops traced his mobile phone’s last tower location in Uttar Pradesh.

It was learnt that multiple messages were reportedly sent using Azim’s WhatsApp number to his personal secretary and daughter along with the owner of the house in Baranagar where the MP had stayed for a day. The police also seized a car on Wednesday evening which was allegedly hired by three persons, including a woman from Bangladesh, on April 30 from a rental company. The same car was used on May 13 to take Azim to the New Town housing.

CID sleuths, after checking the CCTV footage, noticed that the car had stopped twice after the trio left with three luggage trolleys. At first, the car stopped near Nazrul Tirtha and then in front of a shopping mall in Action Area I. While facing the interrogation, the car driver reportedly told the cops that he cannot remember the interaction of the passengers while the car had stopped near Nazrul Tirtha. The driver further claimed that he left the trio in front of the shopping mall. Cops suspect that the driver is not telling the truth. It is also suspected that the three persons had returned to Bangladesh on May 14, a day after killing Azim. However, several mysteries regarding the case are yet to be found out along with the suspected mutilated body of the Bangladesh MP. Bangladesh Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan along with senior officials of Bangladesh Police reportedly claimed that Azim was murdered. During a Press conference Khan had said: “Our police are investigating. Indian Police are also cooperating.

Azim had gone for treatment. The area from where he (Azim) was elected is disturbed with terror activities. Based on the information shared by the Indian Police we have arrested three persons. They are being interrogated to find out the motive. We are informing you that Azim has been murdered in a planned manner.”